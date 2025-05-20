Japanese sensation Nadaka Yoshinari “fully committed” to becoming Japan’s first ONE Muay Thai world champion

Nadaka Yoshinari has one goal in mind when he signed the paperwork with ONE Championship -- to become Japan's first Muay Thai world champion in the promotion.

The Japanese sensation is just one of the promotion's high-profile signings this year, and Yoshinari is determined to create history in the world's biggest martial arts organization.

In an interview with the promotion, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion said he wanted to elevate his career to greater heights when he signed his exclusive contract with ONE Championship.

Nadaka Yoshinari said:

"I am fully committed to becoming the first Japanese athlete to capture a ONE Championship Muay Thai world title, and I sincerely appreciate your continued support on this journey."

The 24-year-old from Kanagawa, Japan, is arguably the best Muay Thai artist in the 115-pound division.

Yoshinari owns a stellar 62-6 record, with 42 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Earlier in his career, Yoshinari quickly established his championship pedigree when he collected multiple world titles across Lumpinee Stadium, Rajadamnern Stadium, IBF Muay Thai, WBC Muay Thai, and WMC.

Yoshinari is also no stranger to ONE Championship's bright lights, having stepped between the ropes in the promotion's return to Japan at ONE 172 in March.

The Japanese southpaw faced off against fellow Lumpinee Stadium world champion Rak Erawan in an atomweight Muay Thai clash in front of his hometown fans at Saitama Super Arena.

Yoshinari immediately showed the global audience his mettle when he knocked out the Thai slugger with a scientific straight left in the third round of their matchup.

Nadaka Yoshinari joins a stacked Japanese contingent in ONE Championship

Nadaka Yoshinari joins a possible Japanese conquest across two disciplines in ONE Championship.

The promotion has always enjoyed a steady presence of Japanese fighters, but the past two years saw a massive influx of kickboxing stars from the East Asian nation.

Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri debuted in ONE Championship in 2024, while their Team Vasileus stablemate Yuki Yoza is set to compete at ONE Friday Fights 109 later this week at Lumpinee Stadium.

Noiri also captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title after he stopped Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE 172.

