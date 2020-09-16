The complete betting odds have been released for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley event where 13 fights are scheduled to take place.
The main event of the night features a five-round UFC welterweight grudge match between longtime rivals Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley. Colby Covington's last fight was a title challenge against reigning champ Kamaru Usman where the former ended up losing via TKO in the fifth round.
Colby Covington locks horns with Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Vegas 11
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is coming off of back-to-back decision defeats against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns respectively. Both Woodley and Covington are ranked in the top-five at the welterweight division so the winner is definitely going to remain in title contention.
In the co-main event of the night, Donald Cerrone goes up against Niko Price in a welterweight scrap. Cerrone has lost his last four fights while Price is coming off of a stoppage loss against Vicente Luque.
Given below are the complete betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 36, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 36 Odds
Colby Covington -250
Tyron Woodley +210
Niko Price -130
Donald Cerrone +110
Khamzat Chimaev -500
Gerald Meerschaert +385
Johnny Walker -115
Ryan Spann -105
Mackenzie Dern -330
Randa Markos +270
Kevin Holland -265
Darren Stewart +225
Mayra Bueno Silva -330
Mara Romero Borella +270
David Dvorak -170
Jordan Espinosa +145
Jessica-Rose Clark -170
Sarah Alpar +145
Randy Costa -180
Journey Newsom +155
Andre Ewell -160
Irwin Rivera +140
TJ Laramie -225
Darrick Minner +190
Tyson Nam -165
Jerome Rivera +125
In the main event, Colby Covington starts as a -250 betting favorite while his opponent Woodley opened as a +210 betting underdog. In the co-main event, Price opened as a -130 betting favorite against Donald Cerrone, who is the overwhelming underdog heading into the fight as the veteran seeks retribution.Published 16 Sep 2020, 23:56 IST