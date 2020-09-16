The complete betting odds have been released for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley event where 13 fights are scheduled to take place.

The main event of the night features a five-round UFC welterweight grudge match between longtime rivals Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley. Colby Covington's last fight was a title challenge against reigning champ Kamaru Usman where the former ended up losing via TKO in the fifth round.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is coming off of back-to-back decision defeats against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns respectively. Both Woodley and Covington are ranked in the top-five at the welterweight division so the winner is definitely going to remain in title contention.

In the co-main event of the night, Donald Cerrone goes up against Niko Price in a welterweight scrap. Cerrone has lost his last four fights while Price is coming off of a stoppage loss against Vicente Luque.

Given below are the complete betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 36, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Odds

Colby Covington -250

Tyron Woodley +210

Niko Price -130

Donald Cerrone +110

Khamzat Chimaev -500

Gerald Meerschaert +385

Johnny Walker -115

Ryan Spann -105

Mackenzie Dern -330

Randa Markos +270

Kevin Holland -265

Darren Stewart +225

Mayra Bueno Silva -330

Mara Romero Borella +270

David Dvorak -170

Jordan Espinosa +145

Jessica-Rose Clark -170

Sarah Alpar +145

Randy Costa -180

Journey Newsom +155

Andre Ewell -160

Irwin Rivera +140

TJ Laramie -225

Darrick Minner +190

Tyson Nam -165

Jerome Rivera +125

In the main event, Colby Covington starts as a -250 betting favorite while his opponent Woodley opened as a +210 betting underdog. In the co-main event, Price opened as a -130 betting favorite against Donald Cerrone, who is the overwhelming underdog heading into the fight as the veteran seeks retribution.