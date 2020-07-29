The betting odds for this Saturday's UFC on ESPN+ 31 event have been released. (h/t bjpenn.com)
The card has a three-round main event unlike the usual five where rising middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan will face what is probably the toughest test of his career to date when he goes up against Derek Brunson. Shahbazyan holds a perfect 11-0 record in his career so far and is 4-0 in the UFC, while Derek Brunson is on a two-fight win streak with triumphs over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou respectively. The winner of the fight will surely get closer to a title fight in the near future.
Given below are the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 31, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 31 Opening Odds
Edmen Shahbazyan -270
Derek Brunson +230
Jennifer Maia +110
Vicente Luque -215
Randy Brown +185
Lando Vannata -175
Bobby Green +150
Kevin Holland -215
Trevin Giles +165
Jonathan Martinez -225
Frankie Saenz +190
Gerald Meerschaert -195
Ed Herman +170
Ray Borg -230
Nathan Maness +170
Markus Perez -200
Eric Spicely +170
Timur Valiev -300
Jamall Emmers +250
Chris Gutierrez -305
Cody Durden +225
Edmen Shahbazyan opened as a -270 betting favorite which means that you would have to bet $270 to win $100 while his opponent Derek Brunson opened as a +230 betting underdog which means you would have to bet $100 to win $230.
Shahbazyan is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC middleweight division currently and we could see him challenging for the title very soon but one shouldn't count Derek Brunson out because he is a true fight game veteran and is more than capable of winning the fight. The oddsmakers have tipped Shahbazyan as a huge favorite here, while Derek Brunson is the overwhelming underdog. Is there an upset on the cards? We will find out come fight night.Published 29 Jul 2020, 23:41 IST