The betting odds for this Saturday's UFC on ESPN+ 31 event have been released. (h/t bjpenn.com)

The card has a three-round main event unlike the usual five where rising middleweight prospect Edmen Shahbazyan will face what is probably the toughest test of his career to date when he goes up against Derek Brunson. Shahbazyan holds a perfect 11-0 record in his career so far and is 4-0 in the UFC, while Derek Brunson is on a two-fight win streak with triumphs over Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou respectively. The winner of the fight will surely get closer to a title fight in the near future.

Given below are the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 31, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 31 Opening Odds

Edmen Shahbazyan -270

Derek Brunson +230

Joanne Calderwood -130

Jennifer Maia +110

Vicente Luque -215

Randy Brown +185

Advertisement

Lando Vannata -175

Bobby Green +150

Kevin Holland -215

Trevin Giles +165

Jonathan Martinez -225

Frankie Saenz +190

Gerald Meerschaert -195

Ed Herman +170

Ray Borg -230

Nathan Maness +170

Markus Perez -200

Eric Spicely +170

Timur Valiev -300

Jamall Emmers +250

Chris Gutierrez -305

Cody Durden +225

Edmen Shahbazyan opened as a -270 betting favorite which means that you would have to bet $270 to win $100 while his opponent Derek Brunson opened as a +230 betting underdog which means you would have to bet $100 to win $230.

Shahbazyan is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC middleweight division currently and we could see him challenging for the title very soon but one shouldn't count Derek Brunson out because he is a true fight game veteran and is more than capable of winning the fight. The oddsmakers have tipped Shahbazyan as a huge favorite here, while Derek Brunson is the overwhelming underdog. Is there an upset on the cards? We will find out come fight night.