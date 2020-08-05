]The betting odds have been released for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 32: Lewis vs. Oleinik event. The card consists of 12 fights in total.

No. 4 ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis takes on No. 10 ranked Aleksei Oleinik in an exciting heavyweight headliner clash. Derrick Lewis is coming off two straight wins in fights against Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov, while his opponent Oleinik is coming off of back-to-back wins against Maurice Greene and Fabricio Werdum. Derrick Lewis has a penchant for knocking out people and Oleinik is a master at submission, which means that the fight is will see two contrasting styles go head to head for bragging rights.

The co-main event features a middleweight clash between former champion Chris Weidman who is returning to the Octagon after a lengthy lay-off, and No. 11 ranked Omari Akhmedov. Chris Weidman has failed to impress lately, having lost five of his last six fights by knockout, while Akhmedov is unbeaten over his last six fights.

Given below are the betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 32 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Opening Odds

Derrick Lewis -200

Aleksei Oleinik +170

Omari Akhmedov -150

Chris Weidman +130

Darren Stewart -150

Advertisement

Maki Pitolo +110

Yana Kunitskaya -175

Julija Stoliarenko +135

Beneil Dariush -160

Scott Holtzman +140

Kevin Holland -275

Joaquin Buckley +235

Laureano Staropoli -155

Tim Means +135

Nasrat Haqparast -205

Alex Munoz +175

Wellington Turman -160

Andrew Sanchez +130

Gavin Tucker -220

Justin Jaynes +185

Youssef Zalal -320

Peter Barrett +240

Irwin Rivera -185

Ali Al Qaisi +145

In the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32, Derrick Lewis opened as a -200 betting favorite over Oleinik, who opened up as a +170 underdog. For Derrick Lewis, a $200 bet at the opening odds would win you $100, while for Oleinik a $100 bet would win you $170.