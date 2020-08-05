]The betting odds have been released for this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 32: Lewis vs. Oleinik event. The card consists of 12 fights in total.
No. 4 ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis takes on No. 10 ranked Aleksei Oleinik in an exciting heavyweight headliner clash. Derrick Lewis is coming off two straight wins in fights against Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov, while his opponent Oleinik is coming off of back-to-back wins against Maurice Greene and Fabricio Werdum. Derrick Lewis has a penchant for knocking out people and Oleinik is a master at submission, which means that the fight is will see two contrasting styles go head to head for bragging rights.
The co-main event features a middleweight clash between former champion Chris Weidman who is returning to the Octagon after a lengthy lay-off, and No. 11 ranked Omari Akhmedov. Chris Weidman has failed to impress lately, having lost five of his last six fights by knockout, while Akhmedov is unbeaten over his last six fights.
Given below are the betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 32 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 32 Opening Odds
Derrick Lewis -200
Aleksei Oleinik +170
Omari Akhmedov -150
Chris Weidman +130
Darren Stewart -150
Maki Pitolo +110
Yana Kunitskaya -175
Julija Stoliarenko +135
Beneil Dariush -160
Scott Holtzman +140
Kevin Holland -275
Joaquin Buckley +235
Laureano Staropoli -155
Tim Means +135
Nasrat Haqparast -205
Alex Munoz +175
Wellington Turman -160
Andrew Sanchez +130
Gavin Tucker -220
Justin Jaynes +185
Youssef Zalal -320
Peter Barrett +240
Irwin Rivera -185
Ali Al Qaisi +145
In the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32, Derrick Lewis opened as a -200 betting favorite over Oleinik, who opened up as a +170 underdog. For Derrick Lewis, a $200 bet at the opening odds would win you $100, while for Oleinik a $100 bet would win you $170.Published 05 Aug 2020, 23:44 IST