UFC on ESPN+ 34: Overeem vs. Sakai is set to take place on September 5, 2020, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the betting odds have been released for the 10 fight card headlined by Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

The main event of UFC on ESPN+ 34 features a heavyweight scrap between fight game veteran Alistair Overeem and surging contender Augusto Sakai. Overeem claimed an impressive TKO victory in his last fight against Walt Harris while his opponent Augusto Sakai is on a six-fight winning streak. The winner of this fight will certainly be in contention for becoming a title contender in the near future.

The co-main event will see light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux throw down in a matchup that was rescheduled after OSP tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago.

Given below are the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 34 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Odds

Alistair Overeem -270

Augusto Sakai +230

Alonzo Menifield -115

Ovince Saint Preux -105

Karol Rosa -180

Sijara Eubanks +140

Michel Pereira -135

Zelim Imadaev +115

Thiago Moises -205

Jalin Turner +175

Brian Kelleher -180

Kevin Natividad +140

Bartosz Fabinksi -140

Andre Muniz +120

Viviane Araujo -110

Montana De La Rosa -110

Alexander Romanov -330

Marcos Rogerio de Lima +270

Hunter Azure -185

Cole Smith +160

