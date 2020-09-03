UFC on ESPN+ 34: Overeem vs. Sakai is set to take place on September 5, 2020, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the betting odds have been released for the 10 fight card headlined by Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai. (h/t BJ Penn.com)
The main event of UFC on ESPN+ 34 features a heavyweight scrap between fight game veteran Alistair Overeem and surging contender Augusto Sakai. Overeem claimed an impressive TKO victory in his last fight against Walt Harris while his opponent Augusto Sakai is on a six-fight winning streak. The winner of this fight will certainly be in contention for becoming a title contender in the near future.
The co-main event will see light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux throw down in a matchup that was rescheduled after OSP tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago.
Given below are the opening betting odds for UFC on ESPN+ 34 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.
UFC on ESPN+ 34 Odds
Augusto Sakai +230
Alonzo Menifield -115
Ovince Saint Preux -105
Karol Rosa -180
Sijara Eubanks +140
Michel Pereira -135
Zelim Imadaev +115
Thiago Moises -205
Jalin Turner +175
Brian Kelleher -180
Kevin Natividad +140
Bartosz Fabinksi -140
Andre Muniz +120
Viviane Araujo -110
Montana De La Rosa -110
Alexander Romanov -330
Marcos Rogerio de Lima +270
Hunter Azure -185
Cole Smith +160
In the main event, Alistair Overeem starts as a -270 betting favorite while his opponent Sakai opens as a +230 betting underdog.
In the co-main event, Menifield opened as a -115 betting favorite while his counterpart OSP starts as a slight -105 betting underdog.