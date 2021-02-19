"Betting against him was the worst mistake of my life" - Logan Paul admits he shouldn't have bet against Kamaru Usman at UFC 258

Logan Paul has claimed that betting against Kamaru Usman was the biggest mistake of his life. The YouTuber turned Pro Boxer discussed Usman's win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in the most recent edition of his Impaulsive podcast.

While speaking to his co-hosts, Logan Paul stated that Usman is the type of fighter who he thinks won't be beaten and went on to label The Nigerian Nightmare as an "animal."

"He TKO'ed Gilbert Burns, I believe in the third. Kamaru Usman, I said it when he started that fight, I don't know if he can be beat. He's one of those fighters. Betting against him was the worst mistake of my life, that guy is a fu**ing animal. We didn't know 'cause he had made a name for himself, now he's up there for the longest win streak in the UFC, with the best guys. 13-win streak, 13 wins in a row."

Logan further added that he thinks there is a particular group of fighters who he thinks won't ever be beaten in the UFC. This group includes Israel Adesanya, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and a few others.

"Him, Izzy, there's a few people, Khabib, I just don't think will be beat ever. He's just too solid. Take hits, can diss em', 100% takedown defense."

Following Usman's UFC 258 win over Durinho, the reigning UFC welterweight champion went on to call out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. The Nigerian Nightmare made it known that he wants to fight Gamebred once again and offered Masvidal time for a full training camp.

Logan Paul will be fighting Floyd Mayweather next

Logan Paul was originally scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in February. However, the fight has now been postponed, and Paul will step into the ring with the undefeated Mayweather at a later date.

Logan has competed in two professional fights, both against fellow YouTuber KSI. The first fight between the pair ended in a draw, and the former would go on to lose the second fight. Heading into his fight against Money, Logan Paul remains the clear underdog.