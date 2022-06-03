Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh set to make MMA debut - date, location, fight card

Biaggio Ali Walsh is scheduled to fight Devin Rothwell on June 3rd, 2022, at the First Interstate Arena in Montana, USA. The grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali is making his MMA debut in the Fusion Fight League.

Walsh will follow in the footsteps of his legendary grandfather and his brother, Nico Ali Walsh, as he embarks on his own combat sports journey.

Walsh's opponent will also be making his debut, and the duo are set to square off in a welterweight bout. In an interview with Fite.tv ahead of the bout, the 23-year-old laid out his ambitions in the sport, saying:

"I want to become a champion. To me, it doesn't matter the organization or promotion. I just want to make a name for myself and continue the tradition of fighting in my family."

Fusion Fight League: Rumble Under the Rims will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between David Bollea and Kerry Lattimer. Bollea has a 6-2 record in MMA and has fought in organizations such as Fierce FC and Beatdown. His opponent has a record of 14-29, fighting in various organizations in his long career.

The co-main event will see another set of debuts from Riley Pellegrino and Ryder Small. Two undefeated amateurs, Amari Sengsavanh and Boles Pal, will meet in a featherweight clash on the fight card as well. Stephanie DiGulio will lock horns with Jen Valentine in the only women’s bout on the fight card.

Biaggio Ali Walsh has been "studying" Israel Adesanya

Ahead of his MMA debut, Biaggio Ali Walsh has revealed that he has taken inspiration from one of the most dominant champions in the sport – Israel Adesanya. In an interview with Brobible, Walsh said this about the UFC middleweight champion:

"Lately, I've been watching a lot of Israel Adesanya. He's just amazing, you know. Watching him, it's like watching Leonardo da Vinci paint. So he's one of those guys that I've recently watching and studying."

Speaking about his future in the sport, Walsh added:

"But with the sport, I don't care where I go. I wanna go somewhere. I wanna make a name for myself, become a champion somewhere. I don't care whether it's in Bellator, UFC, PFL, LFA, ONE. It doesn't matter to me. I just wanna go somewhere."

Watch the interview below:

Biaggio Ali Walsh's style of fighting is unknown at this point. Considering his family roots in boxing and his admiration for Israel Adesanya, one would expect him to lean towards the striking arts. Adesanya is regarded among the best strikers in all of MMA, and is an ideal role model for a young up-and-comer.

