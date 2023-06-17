Biaggio Ali Walsh MMA: Muhammad Ali's grandson scores first-round KO at PFL 5

Biaggio Ali Walsh recently faced Travell Miller in a featured amateur bout at the recent PFL 5 card at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. Ali Walsh, who is the grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, proved his pedigree by knocking Miller out in a mere 87 seconds.

The 24-year-old started out aggressively and pushed the pace right from the opening bell by throwing some impressive leg kicks and combos. His opponent chose not to retreat and responded in kind. As the two MMA fighters threw down, Ali Walsh emerged as the superior fighter and dropped Travell Miller with a combo against the cage.

Biaggio Ali Walsh marked his fourth amateur victory in style, with three of those wins coming inside the PFL SmartCage. His record now stands at 4-1.

Despite being closely related to Muhammad Ali, arguably the greatest pugilist of all time, Biaggio Ali Walsh lives a very down-to-earth lifestyle. While the 24-year-old is certainly committed to nurturing his MMA career, he also works as a security guard at a nightclub in Las Vegas three days a week.

In fact, the police department once awarded him a certificate of appreciation for stopping a potential assault on a woman.

Biaggio Ali Walsh on the pressure of being the legendary Muhammad Ali's grandson

No combat sports enthusiast will argue against the fact that Muhammad Ali made an indelible impact on the sport of boxing and solidified his place as 'The Greatest.' Boasting an impressive professional record of 56-5, Ali wasn't just known as an athlete but was also one of the most influential activists in America.

Needless to say, Biaggio Ali Walsh has always faced a lot of pressure for being Muhammad Ali's grandson. As an amateur MMA fighter signed to the PFL, fans have been heaping pressure on Ali Walsh since the beginning of his MMA journey.

However, Biaggio Ali Walsh once claimed he is used to dealing with expectations and that he wishes to forge his own path in MMA. In an interview with TMZ Sports before his PFL debut, the 24-year-old was asked about public scrutiny and public pressure, to which he replied:

"I definitely have pressure... I'm also doing MMA which is also a completely different sport from boxing... At the end of the day I'm just like any other fighter who's fighting to create their own name, create their own legacy... I definitely do have that pressure, but I feel like I'm dealing with it pretty well."

Ali Walsh made his PFL debut against Tom Graesser in November last year and secured an impressive first-round knockout win.

