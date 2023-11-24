Biaggio Ali Walsh tells how he replicates iconic Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier rivalry in training 

Biaggio Ali Walsh has opened up about how he replicates the Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier rivalry in training.

The 25-year-old grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali is a rising MMA star. Boasting an amateur record of 5-1 at the moment, Walsh has had a lot to learn from his late grandfather. Recently speaking about the same, he revealed the things he has tried to learn from Ali. He said (H/T Daily Mail):

"The way he sets up his right hands with his jabs, his fast jabs, that's something I take from his book. The way he throws rights to set up hooks. There are so many things that I've taken from him. Even Joe Frazier, I watch a lot of Joe Frazier too."

Further, Biaggio Ali Walsh revealed that he and his training partner replicated Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier's rivalry while training. It is worth noting that Frazier was the first man to beat Ali when the two fought each other back in 1971. He said:

"It's really funny, my friend Mads Burnell, my teammate, his favorite fighter is Joe Frazier and his style is a lot like Frazier's, so whenever we meet in sparring it's kind of like Ali vs Frazier, because I have to fight like my grandfather and be longer, while he's inside throwing those hooks."

Biaggio Ali Walsh is eager to start his professional career

The 25-year-old has had six amateur MMA fights so far in his career and is gearing up for his seventh bout this weekend. He will enter the cage on November 24 at the PFL World Championship in Washington DC against Joel Lopez.

Going into his fight against Joel Lopez, Biaggio Ali Walsh has spoken about how he intends to take his career forward. The grandson of Muhammad Ali is hoping to get a victory this weekend and kick off his professional career next year in 2024.

Moreover, Biaggio Ali Walsh is seemingly eager to enter the world of pro-boxing as well. During a recent interview with Marca, he said:

"The ideal 2024 would be to finish this fight with a win and get my pro career started... Yeah, I'm open to anything."