Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh details struggle with depression and drug abuse before MMA saved his life

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of the legendary boxing icon Muhammad Ali, once candidly shared his personal battle, grappling with depression and substance abuse, before discovering solace in MMA, which turned his life around.

Ali Walsh gained recognition due to his familial ties with the late great boxing legend Muhammad Ali. However, beneath the surface, he struggled with profound mental health challenges and drug addiction.

Biaggio Ali Walsh initially pursued a path in football, however, his struggle with depression and substance abuse cast a shadow over his ambitions. He redirected his focus to MMA, a decision that marked a turning point in his life. MMA not only provided an avenue for physical discipline but also served as a powerful outlet for him to overcome his personal challenges.

Speaking out about his battle in an interview with Mirror Fighting, the American shed light on how his story reinforces the potential for sports like MMA to serve as a platform for emotional healing and personal growth:

“I think it saved me because I didn’t like the lifestyle that I was going down when I was done playing football. Being in Las Vegas there’s a lot of drinking and partying and a lot of stupid stuff. I just did not like the lifestyle I was heading towards, I became depressed, and I’d cry myself to sleep some nights. I felt like I had no purpose, I became this potential big football star and now I’m in a room full of losers... I became severely depressed.”

Speaking about his path to career revival, Ali Walsh added:

“I just told myself, ‘You know what? I’m only 22-years-old, I’m just going to go for it and see how far I can go into the sport of MMA.’ So far so good, I’m still only an amateur but the sky is the limit.”

Biaggio Ali Walsh secures fourth straight PFL victory with TKO triumph over Ed Davis

In the opening bout of the PFL 9 (Professional Fighters League) main card in New York City, Biaggio Ali Walsh demonstrated his mettle, clinching a second-round victory over a formidable adversary in Ed Davis.

In the opening round, both fighters exchanged wild blows, culminating in an accidental clash of heads that briefly paused the action. Biaggio Ali Walsh's agility and speed gave him an edge over his opponent. Despite Davis' valiant efforts, Ali Walsh maintained control, punctuating the round with a flurry of strikes.

The intensity escalated into the second round as both fighters continued the tactical exchanges. Midway through the round, Ali Walsh's resounding right hand proved to be the turning point. The powerful blow sent Davis to the canvas, prompting the referee to intervene and declare Ali Walsh the winner via second-round TKO.

