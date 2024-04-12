Bianca Basilio-Nanami Ichikawa submission grappling war locked in for ONE Fight Night 22

Brazilian submission grappling athlete Bianca Basilio is slated to face promotional newcomer Nanami Ichikawa at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

The Sao Paolo native returns for her third appearance on the global stage of the promotion. She is eager to hit her stride after succumbing to a defeat in her last outing at ONE Fight Night 8 in March last year.

Basilio's world-class ground game fell short to Tammi Musumeci's brilliant acumen on the canvas inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, but now she's fired up to prove that defeat is nothing but a mere setback.

The 2022 IBJJF and ADCC world champion has a variety of submission wins under her belt with more than half of her 96 career wins coming via chokes, kimuras, and armbars. As such, Bianca Basilio will look to unsettle her Japanese foe as soon as their 132-pound submission grappling gets underway.

On the flip side, Ichikawa is no stranger to competing under the brightest lights. The 36-year-old has spent the bulk of her career competing across major tournaments and events worldwide. Though she'll be the underdog in this fight, given Basilio's experience and pedigree, she will fancy her chances of creating history in her ONE debut.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.

Relive Bianca Basilio's impressive debut at ONE 163

If the experienced grappling practitioner needs to look for any inspiration ahead of her contest against Ichikawa, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, she should look no further than her scintillating debut at ONE 163.

That evening, the Almeida Jiu Jitsu star made quick work of Milena Sakumoto with an inch-perfect rear-naked choke in only 42 seconds.

Bianca Basilio instantly asserted her dominance, and after a couple of adjustments, she went in for the match-winning move from her opponent's back that drew an instant tap.

