"A new champion" - Fans believe knockout menace Natalia Diachkova can dethrone Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22

Surging Russian superstar Natalia Diachkova is looking more menacing after each new training session.

The Muay Thai standout is, by her very nature, an intense and aggressive super fighter.

This week, as she prepares for her epic world title showdown against ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla 'Hurricane' Sundell, Diachkova is making sure her message to Sundell is clear.

Diachkova will challenge Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Releasing training footage that has won over some fans this week, the 29-year-old striker looked solid as she drilled combinations on multiple punching mitts.

ONE Championship introduced the Instagram reel on their page with the following question that hyped the fans:

"Eyes on the prize. Can Natalia Diachkova become the new ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion when she challenges Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22 on @primevideo?"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

Natalia Diachkova earns a six-figure contract in ONE Championship following four spectacular Muay Thai wins at Lumpinee

Natalia 'Karelian Lynx' Diachkova emerged on the Muay Thai scene with a hunger to make her mark in the history books at ONE Championship.

After winning the WPMF and WMC titles, Diachkova bought her stopping power to ONE Championship to showcase what she's all about.

In her debut fight, the Russian standout scored a vicious first-round knockout over Dokmaipa Faritex last April to begin her run of terror.

She then captured three more victories, two by way of knockout and the other by decision to earn a six-figure contract with ONE Championship and a chance to fight Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Will Smilla Sundell retain her strawweight crown against Natalia Diachkova? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion