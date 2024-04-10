WATCH: Smilla Sundell's brutal coronation in electrifying world title fight against Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan

It is not every day that combat sports fans witness a young athlete live up to their potential so early into their pro careers, and for ONE Championship's Smilla Sundell, her moment in the limelight came in early 2022.

At ONE 156, 'The Hurricane' was thrust into the opportunity of a lifetime when she faced Jackie Buntan for the right to become the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

To earn that chance, Sundell lived up to her ring name by utterly dominating Diandra Martin en route to her invoking the three-knockdown rule to win the electric clash via TKO just two months prior.

The rising stars delivered one of the most memorable women's Muay Thai bouts as hard-hitting action abounded the contest.

Then-17-year-old Sundell rode her reach advantage to pepper Buntan with shots, while the Boxing Works product responded with stinging blows of her own whenever she was able to close the distance.

However, there could only be one winner and it would turn out to be Sundell who would leave the Circle that day with the victory - making her the youngest ONE world champion in history at just 17 years old.

Rewatch the highlights of their epic encounter below:

Russian vet looking to end Smilla Sundell's reign next month

Sundell is set to have her second defense of the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Her opponent then will be Natalia Diachkova, who has produced three finishes in her last four outings and remained unbeaten thus far into her ONE Championship career.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Who do you believe will leave ONE Fight Night 22 with the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship? Smilla Sundell Natalia Diachkova 0 votes View Discussion