WATCH: 17-year-old Smilla Sundell obliterates Diandra Martin in ONE debut

There’s no two ways about it. ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is the real deal.

As she prepares for one of the first world title defenses of her career on September 29, we look back at her electric debut performance against Diandra Martin that put her on the map.

The Swedish native was just 17 when she made her first walk-out, but not without having paid her dues in Thailand where she fought against top-ranked athletes in the WBC women’s featherweight Muay Thai division.

Demonstrating skills only found in a Muay Thai veteran, Smilla Sundell was ready to make an even bigger impact on the global stage - and boy, did she impress.

Following a strong early round, which saw her apply the pressure with debilitating body combinations in the clinch, Sundell’s career-defining moment arrived in the third round.

After having dropped Martin twice in the clinch, ‘The Hurricane’ continued the blitzkrieg until drowning the Aussie challenger with a powerful right hand to end the match.

Two months later, Sundell would go on to defeat Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Before Smilla Sundell returns for her first world title defense against Muay Thai atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, check out what the fans have said about her clinical performance over Diandra Martin below:

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 29. The entire card will be broadcast live and for free in Canada and the U.S. via Amazon Prime Video.