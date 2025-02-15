Bibiano Fernandes has a message for the rest of the bantamweight division before he retires: "Winning the belt is easy"

Bibiano Fernandes is one of the most dominating title holders in ONE Championship after leaving a path of destruction during his reign as the undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

He holds the record for the most championship defenses in the promotion's history with eight, and during his recent talk with the world's largest martial arts organization, he set a tough challenge for other fighters in the division, as he stated:

"Good luck to everyone out there. Like I've been saying in the beginning, winning the belt is easy. Anybody can do it. But keeping the belt is a difficult thing. If you can keep the belt for a long time, that's a huge challenge."

'The Flash' is booked to face his longtime rival Kevin Belingon for the fifth time on Feb. 20 as part of the ONE 171: Qatar card inside the Lusail Sports Arena and aims to finally close this chapter of his career with another outstanding victory.

This will also be Fernandes' comeback fight over two years after dropping a unanimous decision loss to Stephen Loman in November 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Bibiano Fernandes shifts his focus on sharing his knowledge with students at his own school

Now that his career is in the Twilight Zone, the Brazilian-Canadian legend will shift his focus on sharing his knowledge and expertise with the students who are enrolled at Flash Academy Martial Arts, his own school.

Fernandes revealed this during his recent interview with CBC, where he said:

"I will always do jiu-tjitsu. I am a five-time world jiu-jitsu champion and I transitioned to mixed martial arts. The thing is, right now, I have my own school, and I have a lot of students right now. And this time, I choose to look after my students. I travel a lot, and I think it's time for me to pass the knowledge to the next champion."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on watch.onefc.com. The event will be held at the Lusail Sports Arena.

