Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes says it’s time to “pass the knowledge to the next champion” amid looming retirement

Bibiano Fernandes has already built an indelible MMA legacy, and he knows it's time to give back to those who will follow in his footsteps.

Ad

The Brazilian legend will have the swan song of his storied career when he takes on old rival Kevin Belingon in a bantamweight MMA match at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with CBC, Fernandes said his decision to retire was motivated by a desire to start a new chapter in his life.

Fernandes pointed out that it's time for him to fully focus on coaching and teaching the new generation of fighters to reach or even exceed the heights he achieved in his career.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Bibiano Fernandes said:

"I will always do jiu-jitsu. I am a five-time world jiu-jitsu champion and I transitioned to mixed martial arts. The thing is, right now, I have my own school, and I have a lot of students right now. And this time, I choose to look after my students. I travel a lot, and I think it’s time for me to pass the knowledge to the next champion."

Ad

Fernandes opened Flash Academy Martial Arts in 2023 in Langley, British Columbia, Canada as a way for the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion to help develop the next generation.

While he was keen on shifting his entire attention to coaching and teaching, Fernandes felt an itch to close his storied career inside the Circle.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available at Q-Tickets and the entire card will be streamed live on watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Watch Fernandes' entire interview below:

Ad

Bibiano Fernandes says bantamweight MMA division is in safe hands with reigning king Fabricio Andrade

Bibiano Fernandes is synonymous with the bantamweight MMA class, and he believes the division he once ruled already has a worthy champion in Fabricio Andrade.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fernandes said:

"The thing is, right now, everything has a process and progress. I built that division, and then [John] Lineker became the champion. Now, Fabricio [Andrade] became the champion. The only thing I can do at this point is watch."

Ad

The 11-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion had two reigns with the gold from 2013 to 2022 when he relinquished the throne to John Lineker.

Fabricio Andrade now reigns atop the division after he toppled Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title in February 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.