Bibiano Fernandes says BJJ journey continues despite retirement from MMA: "I'll keep going until I'm 80"

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes recently revealed that he can fully let go of his professional MMA career without any issues or hesitations.

Fernandes shared this sentiment during an interview with CBC ahead of his comeback fight, a bantamweight MMA joust, on Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar against nemesis Kevin Belingon inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

According to Bibiano Fernandes, this decision is mainly in the best interest of his health, especially at his current age of 44, as he explained:

"Mixed martial arts will be the past. Jiu-jitsu, no. Jiu-jitsu I'll keep going until I'm 80. No problem. But mixed martial arts, yes. I have to push it away a little bit. Because at this point in my life, I am 45, so I need to look out for what's best for my mind's health and my physical health moving forward."

However, 'The Flash' said that he could still mentor aspiring fighters who want to pursue this path and help them become the best fighters that they can be, as he continued:

"But I can pass the knowledge for the younger guys who ask me 'can I do it?' I'd say yes! A hundred percent. I'd say you can travel the planet. You become good, you can go to Brazil, go to Qatar, go wherever you want to go. But you have to keep training and dedicate your life. I dedicated my life to mixed martial arts for 22 years. It's a lot of discipline to do it this way."

Bibiano Fernandes reveals his biggest motivation to continue fighting at the highest level

Before his grand return inside the circle, Bibiano Fernandes shared the primary reason why he continued to compete on the global stage.

According to the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Fernandes believed that he could be a great champion and that pushed him to become the golden standard of the division for several years. He told in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"And I believed that I could be the greatest champion on the planet as well. Because of that, I kept pushing myself, I challenged myself. Even with a broken hand, I would still fight. Whether or not I felt good, I would still fight. I just had to do it. I had to keep pushing."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. The card will air live from the Lusail Sports Arena.

