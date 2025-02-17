“I kept pushing myself” - Bibiano Fernandes says drive to be ‘the greatest champion’ motivated him past his limits

Bibiano Fernandes' drive to become the greatest champion in pushed him to fight through any obstacles that stood in his way.

During his more than a decade-long run competing under the ONE Championship banner, 'The Flash' etched his name in the history books multiple times en route to becoming an 11-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Along the way, he earned wins over the likes of Kevin Belingon, Reece McLaren, and Martin Nguyen.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle on Thursday, February 20, Fernandes looked back on his legendary career and his dream of becoming the absolute best, no matter the cost.

"And I believed that I could be the greatest champion on the planet as well," Fernandes said. "Because of that, I kept pushing myself, I challenged myself. Even with a broken hand, I would still fight. Whether or not I felt good, I would still fight. I just had to do it. I had to keep pushing."

To this day, Fernandes still holds the record for the most title fight wins in ONE Championship history and the most successful defenses in the ONE bantamweight MMA division.

Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon meet for the fifth time at ONE 171: Qatar

More than two years removed from his last appearance inside the Circle, Bibiano Fernandes will make his return to ONE Championship at ONE 171: Qatar.

'The Flash' is set to square off with familiar foe and fellow former ONE bantamweight MMA world titleholder Kevin Belingon in what will be their unprecedented fifth meeting on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Bibiano Fernandes goes into fight night with a 3-1 record over Belingon, including submission victories over 'The Silencer' at ONE: Dynasty of Champions and ONE: Century Part II.

Belingon currently holds one victory over Fernandes, which came at ONE: Heart of the Line on November 9, 2018. On that night, the Filipino scored a stunning split-decision victory over Fernandes in Singapore. It was the last time Belingon had seen his hand raised inside the Circle.

Will 'The Silencer' get back into the win column against his greatest rival, or will Fernandes close out his legendary career with another big win on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena this Thursday, February 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

