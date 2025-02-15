“I built that division” - Bibiano Fernandes says he’s still the greatest bantamweight MMA champion in ONE Championship history

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes is feeling sentimental ahead of his next fight.

Ad

And that's because he's not only fighting his eternal rival in Filipino icon 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon, but the Brazilian veteran is also fighting in the final match of his legendary career.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Fernandes says that he's leaving the bantamweight division in good hands.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Flash' stated:

"I built that division. I ruled that division for a long time. I built that division for the next great champions to come. Now, they’re taken care of. I was at the top for many years."

Fernandes joined the world's largest martial arts organization in August of 2012 at ONE: Pride of a Nation. That was over a decade ago, and since then, he's embarked on a reign of dominance that once saw him winning nine fights straight in the promotion.

Ad

Now, 'The Flash' is getting ready for the final fight of his long and glorious career against a familiar opponent.

Bibiano Fernandes to face Kevin Belingon in retirement fight at ONE 171: Qatar

Former bantamweight MMA king 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes will fight Filipino rival 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon in the final fight of his career.

It will be a three-round MMA contest.

Ad

The two throw down at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Bibiano Fernandes' last fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.