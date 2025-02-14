WATCH: Filipino mauler Kevin Belingon sends Manila into meltdown with his patented spinning back kick against Andrew Leone

  • home icon
By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 14, 2025 02:09 GMT
Kevin Belingon (left), Andrew Leone (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Kevin Belingon’s signature weapon has always been his thunderous spinning backkick, and it was this very move that produced one of the most electrifying finishes of his career.

That unforgettable moment unfolded at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, when “The Silencer” needed less than two rounds to dismantle American opponent Andrew Leone in the main event of ONE: Heroes of Honor in April 2018.

Check out the finishing sequence below:

From the opening bell, Belingon wasted no time, swarming Leone with a relentless offensive onslaught. The American fought desperately to fend off the barrage, but the Filipino spitfire refused to let up.

Then, in the second round, Belingon unleashed a thunderous spinning sidekick to the midsection that sent Leone crashing to the canvas. Sensing the end, he followed up with a relentless flurry of strikes, forcing the referee to step in and award him a spectacular technical knockout victory.

However, that was only the beginning of a banner year for Belingon in 2018. Just months later, he outdueled Martin Nguyen to capture the interim bantamweight MMA crown, setting the stage for a long-awaited rematch with Brazilian rival Bibiano Fernandes.

When he had the chance to get his hand on 'The Flash,' Belingon rose to the occasion. He edged out Fernandes via split decision to become the undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Kevin Belingon targets to spoil Bibiano Fernandes’ farewell fight

Now, the storied rivalry between Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes reaches its climactic conclusion at ONE 171 on Feb. 20, live from the magnificent Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Fernandes currently leads the series, 3-1, and has announced that this will be his final career outing, aiming to walk away with a fairytale ending.

However, Belingon has his sights on redemption, determined to spoil his Brazilian arch-nemesis’ swan song.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available at Q-Tickets.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
