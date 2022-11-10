Bibiano Fernandes has provided an update on his training progress ahead of his clash against Stephen Loman.

Fernandes has had a highly-accomplished career, but he’s not ready for his journey to end. ‘The Flash’ is a multi-time ONE bantamweight world champion who continued to dominate the division before losing by a devastating knockout against John Lineker.

At 42 years of age, there have been questions about Fernandes’ ability to bounce back, but the former champion is throwing himself right back into the fire. On November 18, ‘The Flash’ will take on rising star Stephen Loman, who trains with a handful of former ONE world champions at Team Lakay. The Brazilian posted a video of himself training on Instagram with the caption:

“keeping the mind and body sharp. Also shoutout to @shaneshaolincampbell wishing him the best to his upcoming title fight this weekend! Oss!”

Considering how dangerous of a fighter he is, Fernandes’ age is misleading. Loman is younger and has a good team around him, but the former champion is hungrier than ever. The stakes will be high at ONE on Prime Video 4 and hence, nobody should underestimate ‘The Flash.’

Watch the training video posted by Bibiano Fernandes on Instagram below:

Bibiano Fernandes has "made several adjustments" heading into Stephen Loman matchup

Bibiano Fernandes’ loss to John Lineker represented a new age of ONE bantamweights, including Lineker, Fabricio Andrade, and Stephen Loman. Adjustments will need to be made if the 42-year-old wants to keep up with the new generation. While speaking with ONE Championship, ‘The Flash’ had this to say about his training approach after losing to ‘Hands of Stone’:

“Since the defeat, I’ve been training a lot. I also focused on my business and my family, and I did an MMA event in Manaus, but I’ve been training a lot. I made several adjustments, and I’m ready to fight on November 18.”

The former bantamweight world champion isn’t far from fighting for the title again. 'The Flash' is currently ranked No.3 and would likely be No.2 if the title wasn’t vacated after Lineker missed weight against Andrade. With a win against Loman, Fernandes could sneak into the vacant title fight or be up next after ‘Wonder Boy’ and ‘Hands of Stone’ settle their no-contest.

