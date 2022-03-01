Watch: Bibiano Fernandes' legendary title reign in ONE Championship

It's not crazy to say that ONE Championship's bantamweight king Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes can beat any fighter in his weight class anytime, anywhere.

The former jiu-jitsu world champion has effectively translated his grappling skills into an MMA cage. Ever since debuting in ONE, he has dominated its 145-pound division like no other.

The current ONE bantamweight champion has the most title defenses not just in the division, but in the promotion with seven. 'The Flash' has a penchant for drowning his opponents on the ground with aggressive jiu-jitsu attacks and heavy top pressure.

Fernandes' has figured out how to use the threat of his world-class grappling to make his opponents vulnerable to his underrated striking. Just look at that overhand right he used to drop Martin 'Situ Asian' Nguyen. Simply put, he's a puzzle that's constantly evolving and nearly impossible to solve.

Fernandes has only lost once in the decade that he's been fighting inside ONE Championship's Circle. That loss, a decision to Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon, was avenged in dominant fashion.

In a recent video released by ONE, we see the utter domination of Fernandes in ONE's bantamweight division. Wave after wave of contenders just falling at the feet of ONE's most dominant champion, ever.

Watch the highlight video here:

The grudge match between Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker for the ONE Championship belt will finally happen

The main event of ONE: Bad Blood, a bout between Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker for the belt, was postponed due to Lineker testing positive for COVID-19. It was a massive letdown, for sure. But now that Lineker has recovered, we now have a date for the two rivals to finally lock horns.

Just recently, ONE announced that the much-awaited grudge match between 'The Flash' and 'Hands of Stone' has a new date. It will now co-headline ONE Championship: Lights Out on March 11.

The two hardened warriors are brewing a rivalry that might become one of the greatest in ONE history. They absolutely hate each other's guts and will make for a compelling fight come March 11. It will surely be one of the most sought-after fights on the card.

