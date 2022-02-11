Bibiano Fernandes wants 'the skinny guy' Jonathan Haggerty for beating him in the punching machine

The latest ONE Championship vlog featured fighters testing their punching power on an arcade machine. However, Bibiano Fernandes seems salty for losing to Jonathan Haggerty.

The video follows some of the main players at ONE: Bad Blood and showed the first time that ‘The Flash’ heard about John Lineker testing positive for COVID-19. Fernandes and Lineker were to clash in the main event of Bad Blood for the ONE bantamweight gold. However, the bout has now been pulled from the card.

Eager to put on a show for the fans, Fernandes proposed an idea so that he can compete:

“Do you think you have another guy for me now? Give me that Muay Thai guy, that white dude, the skinny guy. He beat me in the punching game, motherf*****.”

However, he was told that there’s no way to bring anyone in to compete against him. Furthermore, Haggerty is just a flyweight so that’s also off the table.

The idea of Fernandes being motivated to fight Haggerty for such a simple reason would still have been on brand with the event's name. However, ‘The General’ is hoping to settle some 'bad blood' of his own against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

Given how competitive Fernandes is, it’s not impossible to believe that this may be a seed for a special rules match of their own in the future.

Watch the full vlog here:

Bibiano Fernandes wishes John Lineker well

Despite their animosity in the leadup to the event, Bibiano Fernandes is not happy with John Lineker’s situation right now.

Fernandes is utterly disappointed at not being able to give fans something they have been waiting for. However, the ONE bantamweight champion understands that these things happen, and that health should still be the utmost priority:

“The only thing is that people wanted that fight. People want to watch that fight. Hopefully, Lineker gets better. I hoped I could fight you Friday, but it looks like that’s not gonna happen. Health first, you know what I mean? Between me and you, we’ll finish this later. Get better first.”

For his part, Lineker also expressed his disappointment through an Instagram post. 'Hands of Stone' further shared that he’s doing well outside testing positive:

The translated caption reads:

'Hey guys! So, I came to Singapore for the title match at ONE. But my COVID-19 test came back positive. I'm fine, I don't have any symptoms. But the fight, my fight with Bibiano Fernandes for the title had to be postponed, for his safety and mine. But a new date is coming, and I'm going to get that title! Up forever!!! Thank you all.'

The promotion is reported to be working on moving their heated matchup at the next available date, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim