Brazilian MMA icon Bibiano Fernandes is set to make his first ONE appearance since losing his belt to John Lineker earlier in 2022. The former long-time bantamweight champ is yearning to regain the belt that once belonged to him.

While fans around the world are well aware of the Brazilian's grappling prowess, many underestimate his striking power.

In a recent conversation with The MMA Superfan, Fernandes warned the MMA community and his upcoming opponent of his power:

"I have good power. Nobody has ever dropped John Lineker before, but guess what? I did it. I dropped John Lineker. I dropped Kevin [Belingon]. I dropped many fighters. Sometimes people only think about my jiu-jitsu. But you know what? I can be dangerous everywhere."

Fernandes continued:

"People forget. They say ‘Oh Bibi is a jiu-jitsu guy. Bibi is a wrestling guy.’ If you watch my fight again, nobody dropped John Lineker. I was the first one."

The 42-year-old is scheduled to face rising Filipino contender and No.5-ranked bantamweight Stephen Loman at ONE on Prime Video 4. It's a critical match for Fernandes' hopes of earning another title shot.

Bibiano Fernandes learned from title loss to John Lineker

Bibiano Fernandes returned to fight Lineker at ONE Championship: Lights Out after a two-year-plus hiatus from the circle. This came following a legendary quadrilogy with Kevin Belingon.

Losing a world title is never easy to swallow, but the Brazilian is returning with the right mindset, claiming he has learned a lot from the defeat. He told ONE:

"Since the defeat, I've been training a lot. I also focused on my business and my family, and I did an MMA event in Manaus, but I've been training a lot. I made several adjustments, and I'm ready to fight on November 18. The fight with Lineker was a good experience."

Both Fernandes and Loman expect a title shot with a win at ONE on Prime Video 4. 'The Flash' is a promotional legend who is 12-2 under the banner, while the Filipino is 2-0 since signing to ONE in 2021.

Make sure to tune in to ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18 (US primetime) to watch MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes share the circle with rising contender Stephen Loman, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Check out Bibiano Fernandes' full interview with The MMA Superfan below:

