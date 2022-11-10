'The Sniper' Stephen Loman is hungry for ONE gold. If the talented Filipino is victorious against former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4, he may find himself challenging for the crown in 2023.

While speaking in an interview with ONE Championship, the 30-year-old fighter explained the stakes for the November 18 showdown:

"I believe that winning this will give me a chance to contend for a world title in ONE, which would be another goal to reach. I’m determined to face all these ranked opponents so that I can prove myself worthy to challenge for that world championship."

The bantamweight title is currently vacant as 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker missed weight before his previous world championship matchup against Fabricio Andrade. The throne remains without an incumbent as that fight ended in a no-contest.

Overcoming Bibiano Fernandes would be a massive statement for Team Lakay's Stephen Loman. It would certainly move him closer to accomplishing his ONE world title dreams.

Loman added that he might be seeking a finish in this fight:

"If I see the opportunity to finish him, I won’t hesitate. End the fight as soon as possible, that’s always the goal. I won’t make any predictions right now, but I believe I have the tools to finish Bibiano Fernandes."

Stephen Loman knows this will be the toughest test of his career

Defeating an MMA veteran such as Bibiano Fernandes is no easy task, and only the finest fighters have accomplished this feat previously. 'The Sniper' recently explained that he will be rising to the occasion.

In an interview with ONE, Loman said:

"I am focused on nothing but Bibiano Fernandes right now. I believe this will be the toughest test of my career. I’ve had a good training camp, and I’m ready."

With a potential shot at the world title after the biggest fight of his career so far, Stephen Loman may be feeling some pressure. However, he says that he is using the pressure to his advantage:

"Pressure is also important for me, I have to keep going at him, that's why I’m pushing myself hard in training.”

Poll : 0 votes