Bibiano Fernandes is locked, loaded, and ready to go to war with Stephen Loman. The former 11-time ONE bantamweight world champion is set to collide with No.5-ranked contender Stephen Loman, in what could be a potential world title eliminator bout at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Excited to stage his comeback after losing his throne to John Lineker at ONE: Full Circle this past February, Bibiano Fernandes is ready to give Loman everything he’s got to get back into the world title picture.

‘The Flash’ recently warned Loman in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship and said:

“On the day of the fight, I will be ready to face him. He’s a good athlete, and he can even beat me, but I’ll tell you something: He won’t win easily. It will be a war.”

There’s a reason why Fernandes was the longest-reigning world champion with the most world-title defenses in ONE’s history. He’s agile, dangerous, fast, and not to mention, a masterful wrestler.

During his 19-year career, he’s won an absurd 24 victories in 29 professional outings, including a dominating streak that saw him go undefeated in his first six years in ONE Championship.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the 42-year-old veteran wants to continue proving that age is just a number.

Stephen Loman isn’t going to underestimate Bibiano Fernandes just because he’s “42-years-old”

Stephen Loman is honored to share the circle with the legendary Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4, but won’t hold back the punches just because his opponent is older.

Over the last few months, Loman has been training diligently with his superstar team at Team Lakay. Coming in with a set plan, the Filipino rising star is confident he can beat Fernandes with skill, power, and precision. But he admitted that his youth would be a determining factor in this match.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 30-year-old slugger said:

“He’s the guy who defeated kuya Kevin [Belingon], so I want to face him to see where my level is at right now. [So] when [Belingon] learned about my upcoming fight, he told me that I can beat Bibiano because he’s old already. Kidding aside, I think it will be a factor because he’s already 42 years old.”

Re-watch the "Final Battle" between Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon IV below:

