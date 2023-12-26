“Big announcements coming” – Conor McGregor hints at potential boxing comeback while awaiting his UFC return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has not fought since 2021 after back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

His much-awaited return has been stalled for numerous reasons this year, but his latest post on Instagram teased some big news. McGregor was in attendance at the blockbuster boxing card billed The Day of Reckoning in Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua tooj on Otto Wallin in the main event and the co-main event saw Deontay Wilder face Joseph Parker.

McGregor, who was in attendance, praised the event and hinted at more to come. He tagged soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia's entertainment minister Turki Alalshik, who were both seated next to him, in his Instagram post.

'The Notorious' wrote:

"Legendary evening of Boxing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦👑 BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING. @turkialalshik @cristiano"

McGregor himself pitched a fight with Manny Pacquiao in his conversation with Turki Alalshik as Cristiano Ronaldo watched on.

Conor McGregor mounts pressure on the UFC by citing Saudi Arabian plans for matchup against Manny Pacquiao

Conor McGregor was scheduled to return to action this year against Michael Chandler after they coached opposing teams on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor, however, failed to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time, ruling out a bout against Chandler in 2023.

In 2024, the UFC will no longer work with USADA and so, that is no longer a complication McGregor has to deal with. However, the Irishman expressed his frustration with the UFC, who are yet to announce McGregor's comeback fight, in an interview with talkSPORT.

Conor McGregor said:

"The Mac has loads to offer and loads to deliver. They're talking Manny [Pacquiao] here in Saudi, the lads in the UFC aren't really talking any! So, I'm sitting here useless... Give me something, it was supposed to be back in April – it was supposed to be December! They've never treated anyone [like me] – for all the figures I've brought in this game... I sell more than all them combined, I sell more than everyone combined. No one in the history of the fight game has been treated the way I'm getting treated at this minute... They should open the floodgates for me, yeah? I'm waiting! My patience is wearing thin."

