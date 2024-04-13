“Big Don announcing Vivek as his VP at UFC 300” - Fans react as Vivek Ramaswamy pumps up for UFC 300 with pre-event hike

The magnitude of UFC 300 has potentially led to the promotion reaching its widest audience to date as several celebrities have publicly stated their excitement for the fight card on April 13.

Of the big names interested in the big pay-per-view event, American politician Vivek Ramaswamy surprised some fans by declaring his fandom for the sport on X. Ramaswamy tweeted a photo of his family on a hike at the Red Rock Canyon in Nevada while stating that they were using the activity as a prelude to UFC 300.

Ramaswamy was joined in the photo by his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, and their son.

Ramaswamy entered his name as a 2024 US Presidential candidate but withdrew in January, choosing to endorse fellow Republican and former president Donald Trump.

Fans loved the Republican's interest in MMA, with one predicting a collaboration at the event with Ramaswamy and Trump.

The fan commented:

"Calling it now! Big Don announcing Vivek as his VP at #UFC300"

During Trump's initial presidential stint from 2017 to 2021, Mike Pence served as the United States Vice President. However, Pence has since separated himself from Trump and briefly as an official presidential candidate himself in 2023 before withdrawing.

Other fans commented:

View more fan reactions to the social media post below:

Vivek Ramaswamy's interview with Dana White

Vivek Ramaswamy spends most of his time in politics but has remained a casual fight fan for several years. As the host of The TRUTH podcast, Ramaswamy brought in Dana White in January to discuss his business success in the UFC.

Both Ramaswamy and White are public endorsers of 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump as active Republicans. The two appeared to meet for the first time on the podcast but seamlessly found a rhythm and bonded over their shared passion for business and fighting.

View the full video interview on YouTube below:

