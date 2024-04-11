"Big gloves, small gloves, no gloves" - Denis Puric says he's down to fight Rodtang in kickboxing and MMA

ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric wants his fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon one way or another.

'The Bosnian Menace' is even willing to follow the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion to a whole different sport just to make this showdown happen.

After beating second-ranked Denis Puric via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, Puric believes he's now due for his long-requested date with the enigmatic Thai megastar.

However, according to reports from Sportskeeda MMA's Nic Atkin, Rodtang is already being penciled into kickboxing matches in the second half of 2024. Word reached Puric, who said he's willing to compromise and don kickboxing gloves if Rodtang ever needs a dance partner.

In fact, the 39-year-old slugger badly wants to duel 'The Iron Man' that he'll even consider MMA or mixed rules matches just to make it a reality.

Denis Puric told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Rodtang only. He's the only one on my mind. Listen, if he's doing a kickboxing fight, I would be more than happy to put on the 10-ounce gloves and bang with him in kickboxing. We can do MMA, we can do mixed rules. We can start how you want and we can finish how you want."

'The Bosnian Menace' continued:

"Whatever you want, man. Line it up, bro. Big gloves, small gloves, no gloves. Fuck, I don't care. Let's go. Line it up"

Here's Denis Puric's full interview with Nic Atkin:

Is Denis Puric next in line for Rodtang's flyweight Muay Thai crown?

Truth be told, Rodtang already cleaned out his division, which is why he's exploring two-sport world championship opportunities in kickboxing.

'The Iron Man' still has unfinished business with his compatriot Superlek Kiatmoo9, while fans are also still eager to see him duke it out with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Then again, Denis Puric just shook up the flyweight Muay Thai top five after his big win over the ranked Smith.

One thing's for sure, Rodtang is going to be a busy man.

