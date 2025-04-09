"Big mistake", "Bros gonna get clipped" - Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili vows to take risks and show striking in Sean O'Malley rematch

Merab Dvalishvili is set to face Sean O’Malley in a rematch at UFC 316 in June. Ahead of the highly anticipated fight, Dvalishvili has vowed to take risks and bring a striking-heavy game against arguably the best striker in the bantamweight division, O’Malley.

In their first showdown at UFC 306, Dvalishvili completely dominated O’Malley on the ground, using his renowned wrestling prowess to dethrone 'Suga' via unanimous decision.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Machine’ vowed to take risks against O’Malley by keeping the fight standing to showcase his striking. He also emphasized that sometimes he enjoys showing the wild side of his personality. The Georgian said:

“I think how I'm going to fight Sean O’ Malley. I'm going to take some risks and I'm going to show my striking, too. That's what I'm thinking right now. Sometimes I'm a little crazy, so in some fights I'm gonna show my craziness."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below:

Helwani shared the clip on X, which sparked reactions from MMA enthusiasts who flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

One fan predicted that it would be a mistake for Dvalishvili to strike with O’Malley, referencing ‘Suga’s' fight against Aljamain Sterling, writing:

“Big mistake. Look how that worked out for Aljo.”

Another fan speculated that the reigning champion will knock out O’Malley, commenting:

“He can easily strike with O'Malley maybe even knock him out on the feet.”

One MMA enthusiast added:

“Bros gonna get clipped 😭😭😭.”

Another X user commented:

“Welp, that seals it. O'Malley will be champ again, ugh 😑.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Merab Dvalishvili expects a new Sean O'Malley in rematch at UFC 316

In the same interview, Merab Dvalishvili expressed confidence that fans will see a better version of Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316.

He acknowledged that the former champion is likely to make adjustments to his game plan. ‘The Machine’ said:

"[O'Malley] made lot of excuses after the fight and now he did surgery. I know he will make adjustments and he will change the game plan and it's gonna be a totally different fight... I know O'Malley will come with [a] different game plan. I know he will attack me from [the] beginning with body kicks and striking.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili’s comments below:

