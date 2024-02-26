“Bigger fights and bigger opportunities” – Jarred Brooks says he’s gunning for super fights to further boost his legacy

Jarred Brooks was never shy in challenging other world champions, and his plan for 2024 consists of making those callouts a reality.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion has one of those super fights already lined up when he defends his strap against former holder Joshua Pacio at ONE 166 on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Brooks, however, is already looking at potential fights once he’s done with his rivalry with the Filipino star.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks said competing in as many super fights will surely add prestige to his already glowing legacy:

“It's a good testament. Don't get me wrong, but it still puts questions like who's next? It's kind of cool. But besides that, my eyes are always on bigger fights and bigger opportunities.”

Brooks, a perfect 4-0 in his MMA matches in ONE Championship, has always been vocal in challenging other world champions in the promotion.

‘The Monkey God’ called out ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson and former flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes multiple times.

He also declared his desire to become a multi-sport world champion in ONE Championship when he put his name in the hat as a potential contender in the strawweight Muay Thai division.

Jarred Brooks says early start to wrestling developed his maturity

While Jarred Brooks may look and sound like a maverick in his media appearances, the American star has a deep layer of maturity within him.

That level-headedness comes from the years of wrestling he did since he was in grade school.

In an interview with FightWave, the 30-year-old said his amateur wrestling background provided the foundation for his eventual success in MMA:

“Yeah, in wrestling, you know, I had the maturity and growth through hardships and the same thing through mixed martial arts. So it was me just trying to find funds and trying to fund my own career.”

ONE 166 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.