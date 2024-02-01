“Just want to go to mountain peaks” – Jarred Brooks eyes ONE Championship gold in Muay Thai

The ambition of ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Jarred Brooks can't be denied. Since he arrived in ONE Championship, ‘The Monkey God’ has been chasing after the top spots to prove himself and establish a legacy that he can leave behind.

Part of his drive and motivation comes from accomplishing feats that no one else has done before, setting himself out in a category of his own.

While he may have come up short against ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci last time, this hasn’t deterred Brooks from his hopes of becoming a two-sport world champion.

The American hopes that in the near future, he will get the opportunity to challenge one of the elite strikers in his weight class to try, and win a second gold belt. He told FightWave in a recent interview that securing a Muay Thai world championship is at the top of his bucket list:

“I really just want to go to mountain peaks that I feel like I can't do because I surprise myself every time. And if I win a Muay Thai world championship in the ONE Championship strawweight division, it’s over.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks cannot afford to get ahead of himself at ONE 166: Qatar

Anyone who is familiar with Jarred Brooks knows that this kind of ambition is nothing new for the ONE strawweight world champion. He has always attempted to manifest these things by calling his shots with confidence and real hunger behind his intentions.

That said, he faces a tough challenge in his return at ONE 166, one that he can't afford to overlook. A rematch with the former champion Joshua Pacio has been on the cards ever since Brooks beat ‘The Passion’ at ONE 164 to claim the strawweight gold.

His opponent, thinking about the future, will only make Pacio more confident in reclaiming his title and taking back the top spot in the division.

ONE 166 will air live via global pay-per-view on March 1. Check your local listings for more details.