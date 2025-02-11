"Bigger star than them two" - Fans debate which potential opponent of Dricus Du Plessis between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev would sell more

UFC fans reacted on X to a post on which potential opponents of Dricus Du Plessis between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev would sell more.

Du Plessis made the second defense of his middleweight title at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland. The South African dominated the fight from the first round and also broke Strickland's nose.

In his post-fight interview, Du Plessis called out Pereira. However, Du Plessis is most likely to defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev, before the clash against Pereira.

In a post on X asking fans which fight would sell more, many shared their reactions. One wrote:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Khamzat is a bigger star than them two combined, no doubt the one with Khamzat."

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Pereira. Hands down! #Chama"

"I think you go with Chimaev in Saudi/Fight Island for max revenue."

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Daniel Cormier shares Alex Pereira's reaction to Dricus Du Plessis' call out at UFC 312

After the successful defense of his title at UFC 312, Dricus Du Plessis called out light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who was a part of Sean Strickland's team.

In his post-fight interview with former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier, 'Stillknocks' said:

"Is there no one else?"

Cormier shared his reaction to the call out on his YouTube channel and said:

"I told Pereira after the fight, 'He wants you, Pereira.' Pereira goes, 'He's just too small.'"

He added:

"Alex is huge, though. I mean, he looked massive compared to Dricus. I love that Dricus has these big goals. I just think he still has work at middleweight before he thinks about going up – Khamzat Chimaev being problem No. 1."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (3:55):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.