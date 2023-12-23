“Biggest fight in influencer history” - Fans react as Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed agree to fight each other next year

American streamers Darren, better known as IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat have agreed to take on each other in a fight next year.

The agreement took place live on Cenat's stream as he was shadow-boxing and on a video call with IShowSpeed simultaneously. After the latter remarked on his boxing by claiming that he would easily beat him, Cenat hit back and offered to fight him next year in March. A verbal agreement between the two followed, with Cenat saying:

“Speed, you won’t beat my **s. You literally got your **s beat bro! Aye, you got your **s beat. Next year in March? Alright, so you want me to send the contract over? You ain’t gonna do it for real? Look at me, look at me!”

Check out the clip below:

Fans reacted to the news with both excitement and disinterest.

"Biggest fight in influencer history"

"Another fight no one will be watching then"

Some fans hyped up the fight sarcastically, while others offered serious analysis of both fighters.

"Two world class fighters at their prime"

"Speed is thin, has no muscles, doesn't have the strength... he still has to train a lot."

Check out their comments below:

Kai Cenat discusses his friendship with IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have previously collaborated on a song and share a lot of common fans.

The two share a close bond and have risen to fame around the same time. Cenat sees himself as the older brother figure, as he mentioned in an interview on 360 with Speedy:

"I have a show that's exclusively on Rumble, with my boy Speed. IShowSpeed. Shout out to my boy Speed. We have a show on Rumble. I'm super blessed to even have that."

Speedy Morman then asked Cenat about his friendship with IShowSpeed, to which he responded with a lot of affection:

"He's like my little brother. With Speed, it's like... I like Speed because he's like, he's still experiencing things. Like, he's very young and he's going through things. He always asks people like, 'What should I do here? What should I do for this?' He's just growing up and I'm seeing it with my eyes. And, to have a show with him, and for us to just have fun. Like, on a show, just doing a whole bunch of stuff. Like, we're about to go to Japan for an episode. Everybody just be out there. Like, it's a blessing."

Check out Kai Cenat's comments from the interview below:

