Bill and Devin Haney warn fans about Gervonta Davis' money-hungry tactics - "Stop letting Tank and his team p*ss on your head" 

Devin Haney and his father Bill Haney have warned fans about Gervonta Davis' money-hungry tactic.

A potential fight between Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis has been talked about for a while now. However, the two have failed to come to terms and make the fight happen. 'Tank' has often spoken about how he is a big pay-per-view draw and other fighters don't bring in money.

However, according to 'The Dream,' Davis' thoughts have just been an attempt to avoid a fight against him. While speaking at the post-fight press conference following his victory over Regis Prograis, Haney had this to say about a potential fight against 'Tank':

"Tank don't wanna fight because if he really wanted to fight he would be trying to build up the fight instead of trying to knock it down...if he really wanted to fight he would you know, be making. It's a big fight and it's the best fight for boxing but he only talks down on the fight. Like I said many times, they say everything but let's fight."

Haney added:

"Stop letting Tank Tank and his team p*** on your head and tell you it's rain with these insignificant fights."

Ryan Garcia takes a sly dig at Devin Haney following the latter's victory over Regis Prograis

Devin Haney put on a clinical performance against Regis Prograis and became a two-weight division world champion last night. Haney won every single round of the 12-round contest and even knocked down Prograis in the third round.

While the boxing world has been impressed with Haney's performance, it looks like Ryan Garcia isn't too pleased. 'KingRy' took to X to congratulate 'The Dream' on his performance, however, he didn't do it without taking a sly dig at him. He said:

"This was Devin at his finest but his finest is something that can put people to sleep that is watching. I know what he’s missing. He can have it one day but he don’t have it right now. Make your assumptions i can’t wait to get it active with him!!!! #HaneyPrograis"

