What did X-ray reveal about the Billy Joe Saunders' eye injury?

Billy Joe Saunders suffered a brutal eye injury during his May 8 boxing match against 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Alvarez landed a massive right-hand punch on Saunders' right eye, which apparently caved his eyeball in.

The punch that did the damage to Billy Joe Saunders’ eye. pic.twitter.com/ZnTnJIesUk — b0xingfan (@b0xingfan) May 9, 2021

Saunders' corner made the decision to quit after it was evident that the fighter could not see and was physically unable to continue the fight.

Following the bout, Eddie Hearn, the English promoter who represents both fighters, tweeted with an update on Saunders' injury.

Hearn confirmed that Saunders had stayed overnight at a Dallas hospital because of the injury, which turned out to be multiple fractures to the orbital area. Saunders will be undergoing surgery for the same this afternoon.

Just at hospital in Dallas, @bjsaunders_ stayed in overnight. Suffered multiple fractures to orbital area and will undergo surgery this afternoon. — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 9, 2021

Speaking to Behind The Gloves, Billy Joe Saunders' trainer Mark Tibbs explained why he decided to pull the plug on the fight.

"His eye socket was caved in, and he couldn’t see. I didn’t get the response I wanted from him. I didn’t get the response I needed in the corner, and I knew it was caved in. I’m not surprised I got the response I got. I had to pull it… He never said, ‘No, that’s it.’ He left it to me. He took it well. He was in pain."

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez walked away with an eighth-round win, adding Billy Joe Saunders' WBO super middleweight belt to his championship collection.

Eddie Hearn on the future of Billy Joe Saunders

Eddie Hearn spoke to iFL TV post-fight and talked about what happened during the fight that led to Billy Joe Saunders' corner throwing in the towel.

"I think he (Mark Tibbs) talked to Billy Joe. I don't know what was said but you could see as soon as he hit him, he had done his eye socket. His eye socket was caved in, and Billy couldn't see. He had obviously gone back to Mark Tibbs and said he couldn't see. They've had a conversation. I don't know what was said, and they've pulled him out of the fight," Eddie Hearn said.

When asked about what is next for Billy Joe Saunders, Hearn said that for now, he would be undergoing surgery for his eye injury. However, there could be some 'big fights' awaiting him whenever he is ready to return to the ring.

"He's gone straight to hospital, and I believ,e he'll have that operated on immediately. So he is going to be out for a long, long time. But we know Billy Joe is a world-class fighter. He lost to the pound-for-pound number one. If he wants to carry on, there are some big fights out there for him."

The eye injury and the subsequent recovery from the surgery is likely to keep Billy Joe Saunders out of action for a few months.