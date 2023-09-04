Biniyam Shibre MMA: How has the '90 Day Fiance' star fared inside the cage so far? Everything you need to know about his fighting career

Biniyam Shibre rose to fame after starring in the reality TV show '90 Day Fiance'. His ultimate goal, however, is to be a UFC fighter. Yes, the reality TV star wants to become a professional fighter.

Shibre already has taken progressive steps toward achieving his goals. The Ethiopia-born star has tested the waters inside the cage and has been fairly successful. He holds an undefeated (4-0) record in the amateur MMA scene.

Shibre (33) was born in 1990 in Ethiopia. He started his professional career as a musician and even played at nightclubs to earn income on the side. Upon his arrival in the United States, Shibre started to pursue a career in professional mixed martial arts. He worked as a part-time hairdresser to help make ends meet.

Before starring in the reality show and making a name for himself, he competed in amateur MMA competitions.

Biniyam Shibre MMA: Amateur record

Biniyam Shibre made his amateur debut at Revolution Combat Championships 14 in 2017. He finished his opponent Kyle Kaufman in the second round via strikes. Kaufman was also making his debut that night.

Shibre competed in his next fight after a 4-year hiatus at Flex Fights. He competed against Miguel Bernacet, who was 0-8 in his amateur career. Shibre secured a quick 12-second submission (RNC) victory.

A year later, the Ethiopian made his third walk inside a cage at 559 Fights 91, winning his bout with ease in the second round against Anthony Sipe. Two months later, he was back inside the cage against Joshua Simpson at 559 Fights 93, where he knocked out his opponent in just 6 seconds, securing the fastest win of his career. His last two opponents held records 1-2 and 3-1 respectively.

Earlier this year, Shibre revealed his dream to compete in the UFC. The fighter pleaded with UFC President Dana White to give him a chance.

"It's not about money. It's not about my dream. It's my goal. I love this sport. I wanna do it... that's my dream I want to be one day UFC fighter," Shibre said in an interview with TMZ.

With his fame on reality TV, the UFC President might give him a shot like he once did with Phil Brooks (CM Punk).