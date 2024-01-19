"Bionic knees unstoppable" - Fans react as UFC veteran Tony Ferguson shares update about second surgery

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson recently underwent a second surgery on the knee he injured back in 2018 when he was set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is considered the most cursed bout in UFC history as the pair never ended up facing off in the octagon, despite their clash being booked on five separate occasions.

The fourth time the fight collapsed is perhaps the most infamous as a freak injury forced 'El Cucuy' out of the fight. Ferguson tripped on a cable backstage which resulted in him tearing his fibular collateral ligament and requiring surgery.

He would return later that year to face Anthony Pettis and picked up wins over 'Showtime' and Donald Cerrone before suffering a sharp decline in form that has seen him lose his last seven fights in a row.

After suffering a unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett recently, Ferguson has had to undergo a second surgery on his knee. He tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Fans have reacted to Ferguson's surgery update, with one fan claiming the 39-year-old's new knee will be 'unstoppable." They wrote:

"Bionic knees unstoppable"

Another fan wished a speedy recovery for the former interim lightweight champ, they added:

"Daaaam Hope for speedy recovery. You rule Tony Ferguson👊👊"

X user @Nemraude15 offered their well wishes and hoped Ferguson was being taken care of by the best in the business:

"Again ? Aaaah.. Hope it's not too bad ! Thank god, you seem be surround by trues professional"

One fan also stated that they were praying for Ferguson's health:

"Praying for you🙏🙏🙏"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Tony Ferguson responds to fans who are calling for his retirement

Tony Ferguson once again played down the notion he is close to retirement despite suffering a seventh straight loss at the hands of Paddy Pimblett.

Ferguson and Pimblett faced off in the final card of 2023 in a bout that went the distance. Despite linking up with David Goggins during his fight camp, 'El Cucuy' was easily brushed aside by the British star.

Following the fight, fans were pleading with him to lay down his gloves. Ferguson, however, once again reiterated that he's not done with fighting just yet. He wrote on social media:

“Love My Fans & Supporters, You All Are F**kin’ Fire 🔥 Met Lots Of You Saturday/ This Weekend / This Week 🤝 Keep The Faith🙏MF’s. One Foot In Front Of The👣Other Bitches. Remember What I Said Crew✍️💨🍃” - Champ 🪽-CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ThereIsNoSuccessWithoutStruggle # Not 🦹‍♂️RetiringCasuals # EatAFat🖕😎OneYa’BunchOfEunics ✂️🥜"

Check out Tony Ferguson's post here: