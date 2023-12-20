“No success without struggle” - Tony Ferguson responds to ‘casuals’ calling for his retirement post UFC 296 defeat

It doesn't appear as though Tony Ferguson believes it is time to retire as he recently responded to others that called for him to do so following his unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.

'El Cucuy' was once the most feared fighter in the lightweight division after a run that saw him win 12 consecutive fights against the best that the division had to offer He event went on to capture the interim lightweight title in the process.

Unfortunately for Ferguson, he has since experienced a number of setbacks in the octagon, with his most recent defeat to 'The Baddy' extending his losing skid to 7 consecutive losses.

During his post-event press conference, UFC CEO Dana White made it clear that he would like to see the former TUF winner retire from competition. There have also been others that have shared that view, but 'El Cucuy' wasn't one of them.

The 39-year-old took to his Instagram account, where he clapped back at those calling for him to retire from the sport and mentioned that he isn't done yet, writing:

“Love My Fans & Supporters, You All Are Fuckin’ Fire 🔥 Met Lots Of You Saturday/ This Weekend / This Week 🤝 Keep The Faith🙏MF’s. One Foot In Front Of The👣Other Bitches. Remember What I Said Crew✍️💨🍃” - Champ 🪽-CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ThereIsNoSuccessWithoutStruggle # Not 🦹‍♂️RetiringCasuals # EatAFat🖕😎OneYa’BunchOfEunics ✂️🥜"

It remains to be seen whether the UFC will cut Tony Ferguson from the promotion or grant him one more bout to snap his losing skid.

What did Dana White say about Tony Ferguson's performance at UFC 296

Dana White reacted to Tony Ferguson's unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 and what could be next for him.

During his post-event press conference, the UFC CEO was asked about 'El Cucuy' and whether he should consider retiring. White agreed that after his latest loss, he doesn't want to see the former interim lightweight champion take any further damage, saying:

"I would love to see Tony [Ferguson] retire...When you talk about a [losing] skid, right? You look at the guys he fought too and that plays a factor into it, and how did he look right up until he lost?...Tony, tonight looked like he should retire."

Check out Dana White's comments here (23:51):