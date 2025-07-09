"Birds aren't real" - Fans react to Joe Rogan's message to "people that still don't believe in conspiracies"

Fans reacted as Joe Rogan addressed those who do not believe in conspiracy theories.
Through 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, Rogan has provided a platform for individuals with different world views and opinions to express themselves to a large audience. While this has facilitated open discussions on a range of topics, it has also led to the promotion of conspiracy theories that have sparked fierce debates.
Rogan, who has expressed mixed opinions on conspiracy theories, recently took to X, writing:
"Shout out to all the people that still don’t believe in conspiracies. Your ability to stick to your guns is inspiring."
Fans flooded the comments section of Rogan's post to share their thoughts. Some agreed with his view, while others responded with sarcastic remarks questioning his belief.
One fan expressed his disagreement in a sarcastic manner, writing:
"Fine, I’ll say it. Birds aren’t real."
Another fan took a similar approach and commented:
"Dragons must be real."
Check out more fan reactions below:
When Douglas Murray confronted Joe Rogan about the impact of giving a platform to controversial opinions
While Joe Rogan's discussions on conspiracy theories have sparked significant controversies, he often maintains that he is simply facilitating a conversation and that listeners of his podcast must use their own judgment to form opinions.
However, British commentator and cultural critic Douglas Murray raised concerns about Rogan's approach during his appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast in April 2025, stating:
“I feel you’ve opened the door to quite a lot of people. You’ve now got a big platform and have been throwing out counter-historical stuff but a very dangerous kind.” [0:01]
He continued, expressing his concerns:
"The problem is... because your own platform has come about because you're a very successful comedian and much more, and you do ask questions, and you are interested. But there are a lot of people who have come along, partly, I think because they have come on this show, who have come along and they've decided, 'I can play this double game. On the one hand, I'm going to push really edgy, and frankly, sometimes, horrific opinions. And then, if you say that's wrong, they say, 'Oh, I'ma comedian.'" [3:01]
Check out Douglas Murray and Joe Rogan's interaction below: