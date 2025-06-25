BJ Penn's plea for a supervised identity test for mother, among other requests, reportedly gets rejected by the court

BJ Penn is requesting that his mother Lorraine Shin undergo an identity test under supervision in the latest round of his familial issues. The BJ Penn family drama continues following a June 24 court hearing where, per the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, Penn also requested that his mother's temporary restraining order be rescinded.

In addition to that, Penn also requested that his mother provide him with housing beyond the two prior requests. All three of those requests were denied. This unfurling story relating to BJ Penn impostors centers on the former two-division UFC champion's belief that his mother and his brother were killed, then subsequently replaced by fraudulent individuals with bad intentions.

This began as a situation that played out on social media with Penn posting about his mother as well as his brothers, through a series of conspiratorially minded posts that concerned many within the MMA world about the general well-being of the UFC Hall of Famer.

Check out the latest update on the BJ Penn family impostor saga below:

BJ Penn's June 24 court hearing information continued

BJ Penn and his desire for a 'supervised identity verification' to be done on his mother seemed to be a bit of a quizzical request in the eyes of Hilo Family Court Judge Jeffrey Ng.

Per the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, Ng asked the retired mixed martial artist:

"All right. What do you mean by that?"

To that question, the 46-year-old former UFC welterweight titleholder and former UFC lightweight champion, legal name Jay Dee Penn, quipped:

"A very thorough identity test to make sure this unknown woman filing this TRO against Jay Dee Penn is, in fact, Lorraine Shin."

The Hawaii native appeared in court without an attorney, which has been a commonplace maneuver for Penn at related hearings since his May 27 arrest. The late-May arrest was related to a charge of domestic abuse toward Shin, with Penn's mother also filing a civil petition for an order of protection.

The judge overseeing the situation Ng decided to schedule an Aug. 12 evidentiary hearing with Shin's TRO against Penn still being in place until Nov. 23. The court order prevents Penn from going to the home where Shin lives, although he has been arrested on a pair of occasions in the last month since the order was first established.

Shin has previously stated she is of the belief that Penn has Capgras syndrome. This involves the person who is suffering with the disorder being of the belief that those close to them have been replaced by identical or nearly identical individuals.

