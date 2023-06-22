BJJ legend ‘Buchecha’ appreciates the support of fans for his MMA run

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida can’t believe the amount of support he’s been getting from fans on social media.

The 33-year-old martial arts veteran is one of the most accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the sport’s history. But after accomplishing all that he could in BJJ, Almeida decided to shift his focus to the sport of MMA.

‘Buchecha’ made his MMA debut at ONE: Revolution in September of 2021, defeating Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva via first-round submission. He then went on to win his next three fights, building a perfect 4-0 record – all finishes.

Throughout his journey so far, Almeida has been received with a lot of adulation and support.

Speaking to YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Almeida said that he hopes he can continue making fans happy with his performances.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I really appreciate the support of everyone. I got a lot of love on my social media and when I'm fighting as well. So I really appreciate that. And I hope I can keep giving everyone what they expect me to perform inside the cage.”

Almeida has a chance to impress fans once again in his next fight. Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is scheduled to face Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

