‘Buchecha’ can’t wait to watch Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin: “I hope it really happens”

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, like everyone else, remains skeptical regarding a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown that’s supposed to go down this week.

After several bout postponements and rescheduling between reigning ONE heavyweight world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar and interim heavyweight titleholder ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, fans including ‘Buchecha’ don’t want to get too excited until they actually see Bhullar and Malykhin in the ring and someone throws the first punch.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Almeida shared his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight clash.

The legendary Brazilian grappler said:

“I hope that fight finally happens. Because he got pushed back so many times. So I got excited to watch it so many times. And yeah, it kept being pushed for so many different reasons. But that's why I hope it really happens.”

Catch the full interview below:

Fans certainly hope it happens, too. This world title unification bout has been a long time coming, and both Bhullar and Malykhin owe it to everyone who has invested in this fight to finally decide who is the rightful king of ONE’s heavyweight throne.

Naturally, ‘Buchecha’ has thrown his name into the hat and says he wants to fight the winner.

Interim heavyweight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin will attempt to unify the ONE heavyweight world title with reigning king ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22, which takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 23 on Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

