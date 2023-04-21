BJJ master ‘Buchecha’ continues hard work with leg strengthening exercises

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida may not have his next fight booked just yet, but that isn’t stopping the 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion from putting in work at the gym. The undefeated heavyweight standout was recently spotted in an Instagram clip doing a rather unique leg workout.

“Have you ever tried this exercise? It is harder than it seems! Thank you @theperformanceprofessor #skatersquat”

Making his ONE Championship debut in September 2021, ‘Buchecha’ immediately sent shock waves through the heavyweight division, scoring a first-round submission against Anderson Silva. Over the next 11 months, ‘Buchecha’ would add another three wins inside the circle, all coming in the very first round.

After picking off Kang Ji Won and Simon Carson, ‘Buchecha’ faced the toughest test of his combat sports career, squaring off with one-time interim title challenger Kirill Grishenko.

Rising to the challenge, the Brazilian BJJ specialist delivered his most impressive performance yet, earning a submission victory over Grishenko in just 64 seconds. Fans have been chomping at the bit to see ‘Buchecha’ back inside the circle ever since.

The promotion is yet to announce an official return date for Marcus Almeida, but with four dominant wins in less than a year, one would imagine that a ONE world title opportunity is not far off. However, before ‘Buchecha’ can get his shot, Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin will have to settle some business first.

The two heavyweight behemoths are slated for a ONE heavyweight championship unification bout at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14. The winner of the bout could very well be tasked with handing ‘Buchecha’ his first career loss in mixed martial arts.

