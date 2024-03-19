ONE heavyweight MMA contender Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida has every submission imaginable in his expansive repertoire.

The 17-time BJJ world champion is one of the most fearsome submission hunters of all time, capable of cinching in powerful chokes and joint locks with relative ease.

While sheer brawn does help, Buchecha knows there's a lot more science and technique that goes into setting up these inescapable death traps.

Appearing in a Q&A session on Renzo Gracie Dubai's YouTube Channel, the Brazilian said completed submissions are a reflection of a fighter's sacrifices in training:

"So when you get a flawless submission, it's not a fluke. It's a lot of hard work being paid off. So it's an amazing feeling. 100 percent."

Watch Marcus Almeida's full interview:

While most fans only see the results from the outcome of a fight, a lot is going on behind the scenes for such moves to be effective.

Buchecha for one, is the epitome of why "drillers are killers" when it comes to 'The Gentle Art'. The 34-year-old grappling icon has performed countless repetitions of monotonous movements to perfect his signature submission entries, slick sweeps, and beautiful guard passes.

As Buchecha can attest, those seemingly insignificant moments in the gym do add up in the long run.

Marvel at how Buchecha turned a botched takedown into a gnarly heel hook

There are plenty of highlight videos around when it comes to Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida's BJJ brilliance. Those virtuosic skills certainly translated well in his move to mixed martial arts.

For instance, here's a clip of 'Buchecha' diving for Kirill Grishenko's legs back in their showdown in 2022.

Instead of panicking because he ended up on the bottom after a failed double-leg takedown, Buchecha's extensive mat time allowed him to stay calm and turn it into a gruesome heel hook finish.