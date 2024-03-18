WATCH: 'Buchecha' uses BJJ magic to turn botched double-leg takedown into a nasty heel hook

Only Marcus Buchecha Almeida can turn a botched double-leg takedown and transform it into a nasty submission within seconds.

The ONE heavyweight MMA contender continues to make his job look effortless since transitioning from Brazilian jiu-jitsu to mixed martial arts. As depicted in a new Instagram reel ONE Championship released this week, no one matches Buchecha's jiu-jitsu smarts inside the ring, and not even top MMA contenders like Kirill Grishenko are safe from his grasp.

Watch Marcus Buchecha tap out former ONE heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko below:

It's nearly time for Buchecha's return to the ONE Circle. The 33-year-old sensation hasn't fought since last August, when he squared off with heavyweight juggernaut 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13.

Although Kane walked away with the decision, Buchecha was lauded for his performance and warrior spirit against such a tough competitor. If there were any doubts over whether Buchecha could compete as an MMA fighter, the Brazilian firmly removed them.

Buchecha getting ready for a potential heavyweight bout

Marcus Buchecha Almeida can never be accused of being lazy or too comfortable.

Even though he's in between fights, he's always keeping his mind and body in shape in case another opportunity to fight springs up. In the case of MMA, the chances of being a stand-in for someone at the last minute happen more often than not, so you have to be ready.

Continuing to stay sharp with his training at American Top Team for his striking and at Checkmat BJJ for his jiu-jitsu, Buchecha is hoping to showcase a higher level of performance for his next outing.

On Instagram, he shared his latest training session with the caption that said:

"Healthy mind, healthy body! One more day!"