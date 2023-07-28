‘Buchecha’ training hard to become a complete MMA fighter ahead of showdown with ‘Reug Reug’

ONE heavyweight fighter Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is striving hard to come up with a complete mixed martial arts game for his scheduled return to action next week.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend will battle Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane of Senegal at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In the lead-up to the heavyweight clash, ‘Buchecha’ is working thoroughly on his MMA game and is happy with the progress he has made, telling ONE Championship in an interview:

“I train everything. I really like to train wrestling, the jiu-jitsu, which will always be my flagship, and striking. Nothing changed. I keep doing the same training. The emphasis is being on the overall context. I am feeling pretty good.”

At ONE Fight Night 13, ‘Buchecha’ is looking to sustain his impressive run in ONE Championship to date, which currently stands at four straight.

All of his victories came by way of finishes inside the opening round, the last one coming in August 2022 over Belarusian Kirill Grishenko by submission (heel hook) in just 64 seconds.

Seeking to stop the American Top Team standout while at the same time advancing his cause is ‘Reug Reug,’ winner of his last two matches.

In his last fight back in December, the Senegalese warrior topped Jasur Mirzamukhamedov of Uzbekistan by unanimous decision.

Since debuting in 2021, ‘Reug Reug’ has won all but one of his five matches and is determined to continue piling up the wins moving forward.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.