“Everybody wants to be a champion” - ‘Buchecha’ details the grinding mindset inside American Top Team

World champions often train with fighters of a similar skill level, that’s why Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida didn’t have any problems joining the super gym American Top Team.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion was initially living in California during the final stretch of his submission grappling career, but a visit to ATT ultimately influenced his move to Florida.

In an interview with the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ said he shared similar goals with the fighters at ATT and didn’t need to “beg” other fighters to train and improve with him.

Almeida said:

“And you didn't have to call, begging them to go to the gym. Everybody has the same goals, everybody has the same goals, right? It's much easier when people want to win the same thing. So everybody wants to be a champion.”

Almeida’s decision to live in Florida ultimately paid instant dividends, and he became an unstoppable force in ONE Championship’s heavyweight ranks.

The Brazilian legend started his MMA career in ONE Championship and is now at a perfect 4-0 with four first-round finishes.

‘Buchecha’ submitted knockout machine Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva in his MMA debut in September 2021, then followed it up with a rear-naked choke submission finish over South Korean monster Kang Ji Won three months later.

Almeida even chalked up a technical knockout win when he dominated Australian veteran Simion Carson at ONE 158. The 33-year-old then scored his fourth straight win when he practically ripped Kirill Grishenko’s foot off with a nasty heel hook at ONE on Prime Video 1.

‘Buchecha’ now has the opportunity to bump his winning streak to five matches when he takes on ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Almeida's entire interview below: