‘Buchecha’ reveals why he chose American Top Team in Florida over every other gym

In the last few years, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has made a lot of changes in his life.

With his legendary career in submission grappling already written in the history books, the Brazilian decided to try and challenge himself elsewhere.

Transitioning to MMA, Almeida signed with ONE Championship to compete in the heavyweight division where he has racked up four consecutive wins.

With his grappling skillset proving to be far too much for his opponents to deal with, the jiu-jitsu specialist has been working hard to round out his overall game.

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Almeida has been working hard at American Top Team in Florida ahead of this next big step.

Facing off with ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at long last, all of his hard work will be put into practice against a dangerous opponent like Kane.

In an appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about the changes he has made in recent years, including leaving California after ten years there and moving to Florida for his training:

“I tried. I trained at Kings, I trained at AKA, but at the end of the day, I needed heavyweights to train. And in California, there weren't much heavyweights. And then when I came to [Florida], first Monday when I showed up at the gym, there was like 10 heavyweights on the mat.”

Watch the full podcast below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.