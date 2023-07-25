‘Buchecha’ seeks to continue string of first-round finishes vs. ‘Reug Reug’

If the opportunity presents itself, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida said he would not hesitate to go for an early finish in the first round and continue his string of such impressive victories.

The American Top Team heavyweight standout battles Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok. It will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

At ONE Fight Night 13, ‘Buchecha’ will be making his fifth appearance in the promotion. The Brazilian legend has been undefeated since making his promotional debut in September 2021, with all of his victories coming by way of finishes inside the opening round.

Such finishes are what he wants to continue against ‘Reug Reug’ but he was quick to say that he is ready for wherever the fight would go. ‘Buchecha’ shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“Of course, my goal, as it was in previous fights, is to do my homework. Preferably, in the first round. That's always the goal. But like I said, if that doesn't happen, I'll be prepared for whatever happens in the fight.”

The most recent of the early finishes of ‘Buchecha’ came in August last year, submitting Belarusian Kirill Grishenko 64 seconds into their clash by way of a nifty heel hook.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is looking to pile up the wins and vie for the world title when the right time comes.

Out to rain on the parade of ‘Buchecha’ is ‘Reug Reug,’ who himself is on a roll of late. The 31-year-old Thiaroye sur Me native has won back-to-back matches after temporarily being tripped in his ONE campaign.

‘Reug Reug’ won by unanimous decision over Jasur Mirzamukhamedov in his last outing back in December in Manila.